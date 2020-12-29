4 jailed on aggravated kidnapping charges in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A man in Lindale said he was kidnapped and beat by four people, according to information from the Lindale Police Department.

The suspects — McKaylah Fruge, Vernon Morris, Anthony Waymire and Zoey Stevens — have been arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

On Dec. 7, a man told police that he had been taken against his will to a different city by four people he knew and that at least one of them had a weapon, according to the news release.

“After arriving at that location, with the weapon still displayed, the individuals responsible proceeded to assault the victim,” the news release said.

During questioning, one of the suspects confirmed the victim’s story, police said.

Warrants were obtained for all four suspects who were arrested and booked into Smith County Jail.