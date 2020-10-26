4 people shot, including teenage girl, in Texas road rage incident

Police are trying to track down the shooter in what police are calling a road rage incident on the Southwest Side. (WOAI via SBG San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – Four people were shot late Sunday night in what police are calling a road-rage incident in San Antonio. One of the injured was a 13-year-old teenage girl.

According to our NBC affiliate WOAI, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. when police said people inside a sedan and an SUV got into a fight while traveling down an I-35 service road.

The report states that someone in the sedan fired into the SUV, hitting the driver in the neck and the teenage girl in the leg. Two other people were also shot and the driver crashed into a utility pole before slamming into a garage.

There were several children in the car but, other than the teenage girl, they were not hit. The shooting victims were taken to a hospital and the driver is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police have shut down traffic to the area.