4-wheeler stolen from home in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to solve a theft at rural residence.
During pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, a 2007 Honda 400 EX 4-wheeler was taken from outside a home on County Road 3302.
Those who may have seen the vehicle or have information, can call 903-683-2271.
