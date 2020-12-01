5 arrested in raid on East Texas game room

CANEY CITY (KETK) – Five people – including two owners – were arrested during a raid of a Caney City Game Room on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, said the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our crackdown on these illegal establishments continues,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

The A to Z Game Room on State Highway 198 in Caney City was searched by deputies after District Judge Scott McKee issued a search warrant.

Inside, six devices commonly known as 8-liners were found to be illegally operating as gambling devices, the news release said.

Owners Rupa KC, 51, and Santosh KC, 52, face charges engaging in organized crime to possession of the devices to promoting gambling, the announcement said.

Three attendants – Darelle Watkins, 28, Laura Lucian, 44, and Ashley Lucian, 22 – also face illegal gambling charges.

More than $14,500 in cash and the mother boards for the machines were seized, the announcement said.

Laura Lucian also was charged with brining contraband into the Henderson County Jail as she was being booked.