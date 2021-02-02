5 children, man killed at Oklahoma home; 1 person in custody

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma (KETK/AP) – Six people, including five children, were killed early Tuesday morning in an Oklahoma home and one person is in custody, according to an AP report.

Officers responded to a call at a home in Muskogee of multiple people being shot around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, police found a person with a gun and took them into custody.

One man and four children were dead at the scene and a fifth child later died at a hospital. A woman has also been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the person arrested or any details about the victims. They are not expected to release more information on Tuesday.

Muskogee is about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KETK for more updates.