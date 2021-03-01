6 arrested in Deep East Texas with guns, marijuana, and nearly $15,000 in cash

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Six people were arrested over the weekend in Deep East Texas for traveling over the Louisiana border to allegedly sell marijuana.

The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office took the six people into custody when during a traffic stop of two cars, deputies found marijuana, guns, and nearly $15,000 in cash that were being thrown out the window.

The bust was back on Saturday, February 27, when a DPS trooper saw two cars traveling together on HWY 103 and both were speeding. As the trooper tried to pull them over, a bag was thrown out the window of one of the cars.

The trooper found that it was marijuana and caught back up with the two cars. Sheriff’s deputies also arrived at the scene and it was discovered that the six people had traveled from Louisiana to Houston.

As they arrived on scene, the occupants kept throwing items out the windows. In total, nearly three ounces of marijuana, two guns, and $14,960 in cash was recovered.

None of the identities of the people inside the cars were released. They were all charged with delivery of marijuana, tampering with evidence, and engaging in organized crime.