9 arrested in Polk County as part of investigation into drug dealing

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Polk County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested nine people in connection with an investigation of drug dealing.

The investigation led deputies to a residence East Capps Road in Polk County and woman, Lou Ann Hudson, who is also known as Momma Lou. The sheriff’s office and then obtained a warrant to search the residence.

Deputies arrested Hudson and others who were at the home: Justin Sanders, Sibbie Hoffer, Billy Lafour, Steven Shelby, Stacy Allen, Clinton Moore, Joshua Jones and Desiree Allen.

All were charged with possession of controlled substance and booked into Polk County Jail.

“We are seeing a dangerous trend of drug dealers and cartels cutting various drugs with fentanyl which is leading to death and/or serious hospitalizations,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office. “The public needs to be aware of the danger of using any controlled substance, as we are seeing an emerging pattern of cases where fentanyl is unexpectedly being added to cocaine methamphetamine and other drug combinations.”