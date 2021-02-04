Wichita Falls car dealer accused of sexual acts with children, human trafficking

CONTENT WARNING — This story contains graphic descriptions from investigators of alleged crimes committed of a sexual nature involving children. Reader discretion is advised.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX) — A Wichita Falls car dealer, Anthony Ryan Patterson, has been arrested on charges of indecency with a child by exposure and trafficking of a person, in connection with an incident in December 2017. He is president of the Patterson Auto Group, which has no association or relation to the Patterson dealerships in East Texas.

Anthony Ryan Patterson

Patterson’s bonds total $500,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Wichita Falls Police Department began an investigation into allegations of indecency with a child by exposure in December 2017 involving two girls, ages ten and eight, both from Vernon.

During an interview with the ten-year-old victim, she told authorities that Jandreani Dashimella Bell took her to Wichita Falls on two occasions.

On the first trip, in November 2017, the victim said she, the eight-year-old victim, and Bell were taken by another female to a school in Wichita Falls where the victim said Bell made contact with an individual.

The victim said a short time later, a black colored SUV pulled up to the school and she and the other victim got into the car driven by a man who identified himself as “Anthony.”

The ten-year-old victim told investigators that they went to a house, which was later identified as Patterson’s home, where they were reportedly told by Bell to remove their clothes and get into a jacuzzi tub in the bathroom.

After that, the victim said she and the other girl were told to go into a bedroom where “Anthony’ removed his clothes, laid down on the bed on this stomach, and Bell told them to apply baby oil to “Anthony’s” back and rub it.

According to court documents, “Anthony” gave them candy and paid Bell $500. Then the victim said Bell gave she and the other victim $10.

The ten-year-old victim said she made a second trip to Wichita Falls during Christmas break in 2017. She told authorities that Bell took her to a location described as a white in color nursing home in the vicinity of Southwest Parkway to meet “Anthony.”

The victim then described how she and “Anthony” engaged in sexual acts.

In October 2019, the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office began reviewing jail calls of Bell where she gave family members a phone number to an individual named “Anthony” to get her out of jail. According to the arrest affidavit, that phone number was linked to Anthony Ryan Patterson.

On January 14, an investigator with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office and a special agent with the FBI conducted an interview with Bell where she said she met “Anthony” online on a ‘Sugar Daddy’ website.

She said she had a strictly sexual relationship with him where he would compensate her with cash every time they meet. Bell said he only knew her as “Samantha” and that she knew he was a wealthy man who lived in Wichita Falls.

The arrest affidavits state that Bell described “Anthony” to be sexually aroused by blaspheming religion during their sexual encounters. Bell also reported, “Anthony” told her he was sexually attracted to children.

Jandreani Dashimella Bell

Bell was arrested in January and is charged with attempted trafficking of a person and two counts of trafficking of a person.

On January 27, an investigator with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office met with Bell and her attorney where she was asked to identify “Anthony” from a photo line-up, which resulted in Bell identifying Patterson as the man she had met on the online website “Backpage’ in 2017.

During the course of this investigation, authorities obtained a Wichita Falls police report from May 2012 involving a woman who operated a phone sex business.

The woman reported a distributing phone call she had with an individual later identified as Patterson. She said Patterson wanted to talk blasphemy about Jesus.

The woman told police that Patterson admitted to sexually assaulting a girl on numerous occasions. When police conducted an interview with Patterson, he reportedly told detectives that he had recently broken up with a girlfriend causing him to be going through a rough time.

Patterson allegedly told police that he was simply role-playing during the phone conversation and he had never done anything like this with a child before.

This investigation also brought to light another Wichita Falls police report from July 2013 involving an investigator with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia, Canada.

The RCMP reported a female had been receiving private messages from one of her clients describing how he sexually abused a five-year-old girl. Among those messages were comments made by the client where he asked her to be blasphemous to the son of God.

A check of the screen name and e-mail address lead investigators to an IP address in Wichita Falls. When Patterson was interviewed again by detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Patterson said that he started calling a phone operator that had fetishes for more of a “shock value” than anything else.

Patterson reportedly asked police if what he was doing was illegal. Patterson then confirmed that the screen name used and the email address was his after being told there was nothing illegal about his activities, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to officials with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, this is the second arrest in a multi-year, multi-agency human trafficking investigation.

The list of agencies involved in this investigation are as follows:

The Texas Rangers

The FBI

The Wichita Falls Police Department

Investigators from the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office

The Texas Attorney General’s Office

