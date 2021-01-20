Alba man charged with not registering as a sex offender

LONNIE DRURY (Courtesy Wood County Sheriff’s Office)

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – An Alba man was being held in the Wood County Jail on Wednesday after failing to register as a sex offender.

Lonnie Drury was arrested Tuesday in Sulphur Springs on an arrest warrant from a Wood County justice of the peace, said information from the sheriff’s department.

Drury was being held on a $75,000 bond.

