Alba man charged with not registering as a sex offender

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – An Alba man was being held in the Wood County Jail on Wednesday after failing to register as a sex offender.
Lonnie Drury was arrested Tuesday in Sulphur Springs on an arrest warrant from a Wood County justice of the peace, said information from the sheriff’s department.
Drury was being held on a $75,000 bond.
