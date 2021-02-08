UPDATE: Amber Alert remains active for 1 Texas teen, suspect is East Texas woman

UPDATE (7:05 A.M.) – Authorities have located two of the three missing children that were abducted late Monday night.

14-year-old Mystic Green and 11-year-old Paislee Gibson were found safely just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

16-year-old Emerald Green is still missing and police are searching for 45-year-old Sherri Lewing, a woman from Panola County.

Public records show that she lives in Gary, a small town of just 300 people.

If you have any information regarding this child abduction, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755.

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A regional Amber Alert was activated on Monday after 3 children were abducted near College Station.

The alert was activated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:24 p.m. Emerald Green, 16, Mysti Green, 14, and 11-day-old Paislee Gibson were taken from the 3700 block of Post Oak Lane in North Zulch, Texas.

The children are suspected to be with 45-year-old Sherri Lewing. She is a white female, weighs 180 pounds, and is 5’6” with strawberry blonde hair.

They were all seen in a gold Yukon vehicle with dark windows and the following partial license number: NCN5.

