Amber Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old girl allegedly abducted in West Texas

ROTAN, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued at around 3:00 a.m. for a 2-year-old girl who went missing from Rotan, Texas and was missing since Friday, November 27, has been canceled.

Authorities in Fisher County, west of Abilene, feared Victoria Aracely Alerman was in grave or immediate danger.

She was described as having dry blood from a vehicle crash and that she was possibly wearing a diaper.

Authorities were also searching for 33-year-old Reyes Gaspar Fortuna Figueroa in connection with the abduction.

At around 9 a.m. the AMBER Alert had been cancelled.

There are no details as to whether to where the child was found or if any arrests have been made.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.