Amber Alert issued for kidnapped Dallas-area toddler

CELINA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a kidnapped Dallas-area toddler, according to DPS.

2-year-old Levy Pugh was last seen in the 100 block of Hillside Dr. in Celina just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Levy is described as white with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 2’6″ and weighs 35 pounds.

Investigators say they suspect 42-year-old Isaac Pugh in the child’s disappearance. He is described by police as being white with blue eyes, brown hair, weighing 212 pounds and is 5’11”.

Be on the lookout for a 2019 white Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate MDT1625.

Anyone with information that can help police with their search is asked to call 911 or the Celine Police Department at 972-547-5350.