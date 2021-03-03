Amber Alert requested for Dallas-area 10-year-old girl after mother found murdered

CARROLLTON, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been requested for a missing 10-year-old girl out of the Dallas area after her mother was found murdered early Wednesday morning.

45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos was found dead by her roommate in Carrolton around 1 a.m. Her daughter, Rosemary Lee Singer, may be with her father, Ronald Singer.

Ronald is the ex-husband of Ramos and Carrollton police believe he is driving her car. It is a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with the Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Singer has ties to the Hillsboro, Texas, area but police have no definitive information where he might be as of this writing.

If you see the car or have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Carrollton police department.

AMBER ALERT PENDING pic.twitter.com/OJEV1msHRi — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) March 3, 2021

It is the second Amber Alert requested in the last 24 hours in Texas. On Tuesday, 15-year-old Lori John was reported missing from the North Texas area. The teenager has brown hair, is 5’3” and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and is Hispanic.

The suspected abductor is 18-year-old Joanna Barrientos. She has brown hair, is 5’4” and weighs 150. She also has brown hair and is Hispanic. The front, side and back of her hairline is shaved, and she has two lines cut in her left eyebrow.