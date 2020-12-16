Angelina County Sheriff’s Office warns of local mail theft trend

A mailbox sits outside a U.S. Post Office building, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the Susquehanna Township section of Harrisburg, Pa. U.S. Postal Service inspectors found just 13 ballots during an Election Day sweep of processing centers ordered by a federal judge, all of them in Pennsylvania. Court documents filed Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, say the ballots were then expedited for delivery to local election offices. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County citizens are reporting mail theft in the area.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, people in the Sam Hawkins Road and Dead Man Road area reported several instances of mail theft Dec. 15.

A stack of mail was recovered by the sheriff’s office in case there was sensitive information enclosed.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office warned that there is a potential for an increase in mail theft in the holiday season. They advise checking your mailbox frequently and gathering your mail as soon as possible.