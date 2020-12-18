Another convicted member of alleged meth drug ring headed to prison

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man who federal prosecutors say was part of a meth trafficking organization in Marshall has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Ronald Charles Parker, 32, who went by the name “Big Ron,” is one of several people federal investigators and prosecutors contend took part in the drug trafficking ring.

Parker and eight others were indicted by a federal grand jury in February. A co-Defendant, Danny Brian Hernandez, was recently sentenced to 17 years in prison for his drug trafficking involvement.

Parker sold meth to a confidential informant on seven occasions, according to information presented in court.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force case and is being investigated by several federal, state and and local law agencies including Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department.