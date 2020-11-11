Arlington man indicted for alleged murder of partner near Tyler State Park

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Arlington man accused of shooting his partner after finding child porn on his phone has been indicted for murder.

Robert Price, 51, allegedly shot his partner, 32-year-old Nathaniel Snell, back on July 20 shortly after he found the graphic images on Snell’s phone. The shooting happened at State Park Gas Station on FM 14 near Tyler State Park.

Video surveillance showed Snell being shot in the chest as he stepped out of the car at the gas station. He stumbled inside as the car drove away, but later died at the scene as firefighters attempted to keep him alive.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, detectives were able to locate a house they both lived at in Arlington. The landlord had just kicked Snell out of the house after the alleged pornography discovery and for possessing meth.

The day after the shooting, the homeowner said that Price had returned to the house crying and gave all of Snell’s possession to charity. Price allegedly said that he “could not stand to be reminded of [Snell] any longer.”

The landlord told police that a gun he kept in the closet of the home had been missing for a month. According to police, the same type of gun was used in the shooting.

Price has been held in the Smith County Jail since his arrest on July 23 on a $500,000 bond. His first court appearance is set for January next year.