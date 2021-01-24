Arrest made after crash ‘seriously’ injures Trinity County Deputy

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County made an arrest in connection with a crash that occurred on Dec. 4 that left a deputy hospitalized.

Deputy Justin Cowart was hospitalized after he struck several trees while on his way to another accident on Highway 94 near the Angelina and Trinity County line. An investigation started after Sheriff Wallace received information that someone was claiming they knew “how to kill a cop and not get caught”.

Sheriff Wallace requested the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation. According to Wallace, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to call.

Wallace also said that there may be other arrests as well.

More information will be released at a later time.

On the night of the crash, Cowart was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. He was reported as medically stable with severe pain. On Dec. 6, Wallace released information that Cowart was recovering after two surgeries.

Cowart had two surgeries where they put his leg back together and then repaired laceration on his head.

Wallace also released photos of the crash and dash cam video.