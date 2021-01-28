Arrest made in Rusk County murder that happened at possible game room

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) An arrest has been made in a capital murder case out of Rusk County less than two days after the crime was committed.

Sheriff’s officials arrested Demarcus Lewis, 25, just outside of Kilgore early Thursday morning. He has been charged with capital murder, with a bond set at $1,500,000.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies were called to the 1800 block of County Road 423. When they arrived, they found Scott Reneau deceased.

Reneau had six grandchildren.

“It was just devastating. Everyone around the community knows Scott, I mean he’s so well known,” said Ricky Thompson, a close friend of Reneau.

Reneau was killed inside the building, which used to hold a company called Tru Core Energy. Neighbors suspected it was an illegal game room. However, investigators have not confirmed that as of this writing.

“I pray that they catch whoever did this and apprehend them and bring them into justice because the Reneau family no one deserves this,” said Thompson.

NO STRANGER TO THE LAW

Lewis is no stranger to the law. He has the following arrests in Rusk County: