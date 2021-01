ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man was arrested Monday night after a traffic stop revealed he had drugs and a loaded .45 handgun with him.

36-year-old Jeremy Phy was stopped by a deputy for a traffic violation. When the deputy patted Phy down, he found an Altoids container hiding a baggy of meth.

Authorities say that the deputy also found a black zippered case with baggies, pipes and scales, and more meth in the backseat.

Phy was arrested for possession and unlawfully carrying a weapon.