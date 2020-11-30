Athens man charged in connection with two convenience store armed robberies

Jared Guzman was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center for two counts of Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest or Detention. Bond has been set at $1 million. Courtesy

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Athens police have charged a man with aggravated robbery and evading arrest in connection with two convenience store robberies on Thanksgiving day.

Jared Guzman, 26, of Athens, was taken into custody after officers noticed that he matched the description of a man who within about an hour came into the stores with a firearm.

Guzman was booked into Henderson County Detention Center. His bond was set at $1 million, according to information from the department.

An employee at Kim’s Exxon, 400 S. Palestine St., told an officer that a man wearing black pants, an orange hoodie and a grey mask came into the store just before 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. The employee said the man had a gun and left with some of the cash from the store register.

About an hour later, an employee at a Shell gas station at 615 N. Palestine told police that a man with the same description came in with a gun and demanded cash from the register but left without getting any money.

At 6:51 a.m., officers were called to a Valero gas station at 600 S. Prairieville in response to a report of suspicious men in the parking lot.

Officers said one of the men, now identified as Guzman, matched the description of the man provided by the store employees. When officers approached him, he ran but was caught and arrested, said the information on the city’s Facebook page.

“While searching the area, a black BB gun pistol was located along with several other articles of evidence,” the information said.