Athens police charge felon with illegally carrying, possession of meth

Crime

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An Athens deputy arrested and charged a felon with illegally carrying a gun and possession of methamphetamine.

74-year-old Acie Frederick Haley, Jr. was driving through the intersection of Arron Street and West College Street just after 3 a.m. when he was stopped for a traffic violation.

When Haley left his vehicle, police spotted a glass pipe along with a plastic bottle filled with meth.

After a records search, they found the suspect was a convicted felon.

Haley also told the police he had a firearm in his vehicle. Police found the firearm, which was reported stolen in Cherokee County.

Haley was taken to the Henderson County jail.

