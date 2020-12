BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – Beaumont doctor Sadiq Ali got his medical license suspended Dec. 18 after being charged with prostitution under the age of 18, a second-degree felony.

Ali was arrested in October during a human trafficking sting operation by the Beaumont Police Department and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. 21 men in total were arrested.

The Texas Medical Board determined that “his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”