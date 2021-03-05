Bogus 911 call of shooting leads to woman’s arrest on drug, firearm charges in Lindale

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call Friday morning that a woman had been shot proved to be bogus but resulted in the arrest of the reported victim on drug and firearms charges.

Authorities now believe the call was part of a plot to get the woman arrested.

The sheriff’s office sent deputies to a house at 15787 Hickory Lane in Lindale after receiving a call from a man that Amber Cook, 32, had been shot in the back by her boyfriend, said Larry Christian, chief deputy.

The caller said the boyfriend ran away but the shooting victim was in a shed on the property.

When deputies forced their way into the shed, the found Cook trying to hide in a clothes basket, Christian said.

She had a shotgun and meth and there was a warrant for her arrest for a parole violation, he said.

Cook was arrested and charged with possessing a controlled substance, being a felon with a firearm and parole violation. She was booked into Smith County Jail.

“This was apparently a bogus call to garner a response from the Sheriff’s Office,” said a news release. “Although it ended without anyone being injured, this could have been a serious situation. … Thankfully, no one was injured and the situation ended peacefully.”