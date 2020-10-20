UPDATE: Houston police officer dies after shooting, 1 injured

UPDATE (1:00 P.M.) – One of the police officers injured in a shooting Tuesday morning has died.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Art Acevedo provided an update that announced the death.

Sergeant Harold Preston died after sustaining several gunshot wounds, Police Chief Art Acevedo said. Preston had 41 years of service in the police force.

Another officer and the suspect’s son were also shot at the scene before a SWAT team was dispatched, where the suspected shooter was arrested, authorities said.

The two officers were taken to Memorial Hermann hospital. The suspect’s son, a 14-year-old, was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital. The other officer was shot in the arm, Chief Acevedo says.

The scene is still active and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Governor Gregg Abbott also released a statement and said his heart is with the family of the officer who died.

“This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the dangers our brave law enforcement officers face while keeping our communities safe. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up Sgt. Preston’s family in prayer in their time of need. We also ask all Texans to pray for the speedy recovery of Houston Police Officer Courtney Waller who was shot while responding to the same incident and is recovering in the hospital. The state stands ready to assist the Houston Police Department in bringing to justice the perpetrators of this horrific tragedy,” said Abbott.

UPDATE: 11:11 a.m.

One officer is in critical condition, another was shot in arm following officer-involved shooting incident on Holly Hall Street in Houston. One person is in custody.

—

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – At least two police officers were shot in Houston on Tuesday morning.

The shootings occurred at 2600 Holly Hall, said information form the police department.

HPD Command Staff and PIO en route to 2600 Holly Hall. Preliminary information is that at least one officer is shot. Scene is still active. Please avoid area. Further updates will be tweeted. #hounews pic.twitter.com/CytO85yvT4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 20, 2020

A SWAT team, numerous officers and other first responders converged on the area. Residents were being advised to avoid the area.

The condition of the officers was not immediately known.

The police chief asked for prayers for the officers.