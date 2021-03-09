Carthage woman charged with murder in connection with shooting death of husband

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A woman in Panola County has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband.

Annette Sipes Anderson, 56, of Carthage, is in Panola County Detention Center, said information released by the sheriff’s office.

She was taken into custody on Monday after deputies responded to a 911 call that a shooting had taken place at home on County Road 3041, Chief Deputy Jeff Ivy said.

Ivy said that Anderson met with deputies outside the home and told them the victim was inside.

Deputies found her husband, Richard Scott Anderson, dead on the floor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51