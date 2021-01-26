Cash stolen from ATM at credit union in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Someone forced open an ATM outside a credit union in Tyler and got away with some of the cash inside, Tyler police said.

Police were notified about 5 a.m. Tuesday that the ATM outside Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, 1424 WSW Loop 323, had been forced opened, Andy Erbaugh, department spokesman said.

Someone used a Ford pickup truck to damage the ATM and gain access to compartments that held cash, he said.

The truck was left at the scene. Police are trying to determine whether the truck was stolen, he said.

