Cass County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying church burglary suspects

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in identifying suspects in Cass County church burglaries.

They shared three photos that appeared to be from security cameras. Though the photo quality is blurred, they appear to show at least two individuals and a car.

The first photo appears to show someone in some sort of mask walking through an area with several tables and chairs. Another looks like someone with longer hair walking outdoors. The third photo shows the front side of a car.





Photos from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

If anyone has any information on these burglaries, Cass County Sheriff’s Department asks that you call them at 903-756-7511.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to request for more information, but we will update this article as we find out more.