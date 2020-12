‘Cheer’ star, former ETX college cheerleader, faces more child pornography, sex crime charges

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Jerry Harris (R) attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris is facing new child pornography and sex crime charges, according to an indictment that was made public on Friday.

Harris, 21, was the breakout star the Netflix show “Cheer,” which followed the cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as it sought a national title.

The indictment alleges that Harris solicited child pornography from five victims, engaged in sexual activity with a minor and attempted to engage in sexual activity with a minor. The conduct is alleged to have happened in Illinois, Florida and Texas.

Harris was originally charged earlier this year after federal prosecutors accused him of soliciting sexually explicit videos and pictures from twin teenage boys, one of whom sent Harris that content on social media.

The boy’s mother found text messages in February of this year where Harris allegedly apologized to the boy and suggested that they stop contacting one another. Eventually, the boy’s mother said she found the pornographic videos and photos and contacted police.

In September, FBI agents raided his Naperville home following the allegations. A month later, his bond was denied as he awaits trial on the first child pornography charges.

His attorney said he previously admitted to victimizing between five to 10 boys and received photos from 10 to 15 other children. At this time, it’s unknown if the new charges are connected with that admission.