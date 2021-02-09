Cherokee SO asking help to find man suspected of property crimes

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has released security camera images of man who is believed to have committed property crimes.

The image shows what appears to be a white man at a gate. The man is believed to have stolen items from several properties on and near County Road 1508, the sheriff’s statement said.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual,” the announcement said.

Those with information, can call the sheriff’s office at 903-683-2271.