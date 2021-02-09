Cherokee SO asking help to find man suspected of property crimes

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has released security camera images of man who is believed to have committed property crimes.

The image shows what appears to be a white man at a gate. The man is believed to have stolen items from several properties on and near County Road 1508, the sheriff’s statement said.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual,” the announcement said.

Those with information, can call the sheriff’s office at 903-683-2271.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51