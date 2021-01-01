City of Longview Municipal Court offers warrant amnesty program

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Municipal Court is giving a fresh start by offering a warrant amnesty program from Jan. 1 through April 30, 2021.

Anyone with an active outstanding warrant through the court will be given a fresh start, and anyone that goes to the clerk’s office to take care of their warrant will be given safe harbor.

All warrant fees will be removed when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay a minimum of one half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed.

Anyone that pays in full will also save an additional 20% off the fine amount. The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs.

The court will also offer assistance to individuals that may not be able to pay half down or pay in full and will work out an agreeable action plan for anyone that is willing to clear up their warrants.

The municipal court will offer warrant amnesty by visiting the court in person, by telephone, or online due. You can contact the Municipal Court at 903-237-1186 or by email for more information.