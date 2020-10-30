Collin County Couple sentenced for involvement of heroin overdose

PLANO, Texas (KETK) – A Collin County couple was sentenced for their involvement in a heroin overdose.

Conner Richard Schaeffer, 28, and Megan Deshane Daniel, 26 both of Frisco, pleaded guilty earlier this year in conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Schaeffer was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and Daniel was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to information presented in court, beginning in August 2018, Schaeffer and Daniel conspired to distribute heroin in the Collin County area, and their conspiracy resulted in the death of an individual on Oct. 28, 2018, at a McKinney hospital.

An investigation “E.C.” and the overdose victim “P.C.” had visited Daniel and her boyfriend in Frisco. At their Daniel and Schaefer’s home injected both “E.C.” and “P.C.” with heroin at their request.

According to the report, witnesses said P.C. began showing signs of distress consistent with an overdose.

Instead of calling 911, the parties took P.C. to the hospital on their own. The hospital performed CPR on P.C., but their efforts to revive them were unsuccessful and P.C. was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to the report, Schaeffer and Daniel allegedly tried to hide their role in P.C.’s death by deleting text messages and urging E.C. not to tell the truth about what happened.

The case was investigated by the Frisco Police, McKinney Police, and Collin County Medical Examiner’s office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Johnson.