Convicted murderer from Tyler pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man from Tyler pleaded guilty Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Documents show that 56-year-old Eric Cadell Gipson has previously been convicted of murder, robbery and theft in March 1992. As a felon, he is prohibited by law from owning firearms.

According to information presented in court, on June 2, 2020, Gipson arranged for the purchase of 9mm pistol. Six days later, on June 8, 2020, Gipson took possession of the firearm.

“Prohibiting the possession of firearms by convicted felons is a critical component of keeping our communities safe,” said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The Eastern District of Texas remains committed to keeping guns out of the hands of the most dangerous members of society.”

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition and body armor, and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas.

Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.