Covid-19 patient accused of killing fellow Covid-19 roommate at California hospital

LANCASTER, California (KETK/NBC) – A man who tested positive for COVID-19 is accused of killing his hospital roommate, who was also being treated for the coronavirus, in California.

Jesse Martinez, 37, is charged with murder, a hate crime, and elder abuse after allegedly hitting his 82-year-old roommate with an oxygen tank.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said that Martinez allegedly became upset when the victim began to pray. The two men were patients at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, which is roughly 70 miles north of Los Angeles.

The victim and suspect did not know each other, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim, whose name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Dec. 18.

Martinez is being held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear at Antelope Valley Court in Lancaster on Dec. 28. Court documents did not indicate that Martinez had a lawyer and it is unclear if he retained legal representation.