Daingerfield police warn of scam using Publishers Cleaning House name claiming victims win $500 sweepstakes

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield police have warned people of a scam using the Publishers Cleaning House (PCH) name claiming that victims have won a sweepstakes and that they will need to pay $500 in attorney fees and pay 1% to cover the taxes.

“Never pay for winning a prize or sweepstake or the lottery,” they said in a Facebook post. “PCH notifies most winners in person. They will never call a winner.”

Do not deposit a check and then send the money back. Once the check bounces, you will be out of the money you sent.

TIPS AND WARNING SIGNS:

Tip 1: Beware of Fake Check Scams If you receive a check claiming to be for a legitimate sweepstakes prize and are asked to cash it and wire or send a portion back — STOP — you are the victim of a fraudulent contact. The check is not real! Consumers should always remember that at Publishers Clearing House no payment or fee is ever necessary to enter or claim a prize.

Tip 2: Be Suspicious of Callers Claiming You’ve Won – But Ask You to Send Money If you receive a telephone call from someone claiming you have won a sweepstakes prize and are asked to send money — STOP — you have not heard from a legitimate sweepstakes company. At Publishers Clearing House we do not notify our contest winners by phone.

Tip 3: Be Wary of E-mails Claiming You’ve Won – and Asking You to Send Money If you receive an e-mail notifying you that you have won a major sweepstakes prize, but are asked to provide personal financial information, or send money — STOP -– you have most likely been contacted by a fraudulent sweepstakes scam operator. At Publishers Clearing House we do not notify major prize winners by e-mail.

Tip 4: Never Give Your Credit Card Number to Collect a Prize If you are asked to provide your credit card number or provide your financial bank account information in order to claim a sweepstakes prize — STOP. Fraudulent scam artists often request this information and then go on a spending spree with your credit card; or wipe out your bank account.

Tip 5: Do Not Send Money to Claim a Sweepstakes Prize If you are asked to send money to pre-pay taxes, pay a legal fee, pay a border fee, load funds on a Green Dot Card or pay any kind of fee to claim a sweepstakes prize — STOP — you have not heard from a legitimate sweepstakes company. Whether contacted by mail, phone or e-mail, remember: no legitimate sweepstakes company will ever ask you to pay or send money to claim a prize. It’s prohibited and unlawful!

Tip 6: Always Play Safely At PCH we include a Sweepstakes Facts insert in every promotional offer we send. Be sure to read the Sweepstakes Facts, as well as our Official Rules. They are there to provide you with all the information you need to play safely! Don’t fall for ‘lookalike’ mailings that try to mislead consumers by imitating legitimate sweepstakes.

Tip 7: If an Offer Sounds Too Good to be True, Think Twice — It Usually is! Remember, No Purchase is Necessary to enter a legitimate sweepstakes and the winning is always free!

Tip 8: Contact PCH: Know the Company Conducting the Sweepstakes PCH provides customers with assistance and can answer any sweepstakes questions you may have. If you wish to report a scam contact to us, you may do so by clicking here to fill out and complete a scam incident report.

Tip 9: If You Believe You’ve Been the Victim of a Fraudulent Contact…

If you believe you have been contacted by a scammer, we recommend that you contact your local consumer protection officials and file a complaint with the National Fraud Information Center at www.fraud.org. Your complaint may help to prevent others from being victimized and will be useful to law enforcement in stopping the scams.

If you have received any communication from PCH that you believe to be a scam, please call their toll free number 800-392-4190.

To report any scam, please file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP. Sources: PCH.com and Federal Trade Commission.