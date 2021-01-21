Dallas area teen turns himself in to Tyler Police after ‘accidentally’ shooting his friend in the face

TYLER, Texas (KETK) A Dallas area teen has turned himself in to the Tyler Police Department after he says he ‘accidentally’ shot his friend in the face.

According to the department, officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of East Front Street in Tyler on January 16 around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Amire Harrell, 17, of Tyler, dead from a gunshot wound to the face.

During their investigation, officers learned Harrell’s friend, Da’Jaylon Scott, 17, of Balch Springs, reportedly shot him while handling a handgun.

A warrant for manslaughter was issued, and Scott turned himself in on Wednesday. He’s been booked into the Smith County Jail.