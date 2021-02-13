Dallas police officer dies after being struck by an alleged drunk driver, according to officials

DALLAS (KETK) – A Dallas police officer was struck by an alleged drunk driver, while working on an accident scene Saturday morning.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the incident happened around 1:25 a.m., when the Dallas officer was blocking a scene to a prior freeway accident in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane.

A 32-year-old driver of a Kia Forte was driving at a high speed and struck the officer who was standing outside of his patrol vehicle with emergency lights on.

The officer was taken to Baylor Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the Kia Forte was believed to be intoxicated and was taken into custody with pending charges.

The driver did not have any injuries.

As well as the driver, there was a female passenger who is being interviewed. She was not injured.

“Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family. Godspeed my brother,” Garcia said.

Dallas police gathered at Baylor Medical Center to hold a memorial service for the fallen officer.

“This is a small sign of respect and admiration for a fallen brother and his family,” Chief Garcia said. “Thank you to all Fire and EMS and to Baylor Medical Center for your tireless efforts. Rest easy hero. We’ll take it from here.”

