Dallas rapper Mo3 gunned down in shootout on I-35 Wednesday afternoon

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: MO3 attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

DALLAS (KETK) – A Dallas-based rapper was gunned down during a shooting on the interstate Wednesday afternoon, according to local police and our sister station NBC5.

28-year-old Melvin Noble, also known as rapper Mo3, was driving northbound on I-35 in Dallas when his car was approached by a man in a dark-colored car.

For an unknown reason, Noble stopped his vehicle on the freeway and the other man got out of his car with a gun. Noble then ran from his car while the man fired multiple shots at him, hitting Noble at least once.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“It has to be, I mean, you think of the location and all the people who could be standing around, or the other innocent people who could have been seriously injured. I don’t know a better word to describe it other than brazen. I mean, broad daylight. Several cars around. They could care less who else might be injured, gunfire that could go astray.”

Dallas Police Department Spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell

A second person in a different car was struck by a stray bullet, but his injuries are not life-threatening. Police have not released a motive for the attach.

Mitchell has asked that if anyone has footage of the attack to please contact the department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51