Dallas rapper Mo3 gunned down in shootout on I-35 Wednesday afternoon

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: MO3 attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

DALLAS (KETK) – A Dallas-based rapper was gunned down during a shooting on the interstate Wednesday afternoon, according to local police and our sister station NBC5.

28-year-old Melvin Noble, also known as rapper Mo3, was driving northbound on I-35 in Dallas when his car was approached by a man in a dark-colored car.

For an unknown reason, Noble stopped his vehicle on the freeway and the other man got out of his car with a gun. Noble then ran from his car while the man fired multiple shots at him, hitting Noble at least once.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“It has to be, I mean, you think of the location and all the people who could be standing around, or the other innocent people who could have been seriously injured. I don’t know a better word to describe it other than brazen. I mean, broad daylight. Several cars around. They could care less who else might be injured, gunfire that could go astray.” Dallas Police Department Spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell

A second person in a different car was struck by a stray bullet, but his injuries are not life-threatening. Police have not released a motive for the attach.

Mitchell has asked that if anyone has footage of the attack to please contact the department.