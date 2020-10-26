Defense files motion to suppress video from alleged assault of autistic teenager

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The defense team for one of the men accused of assaulting a nonverbal autistic teenager has filed a motion to suppress the video footage that captured the alleged incident.

Bubacarr Ceesay, 25, and Auston Reed, 24, are both charged with beating a 19-year-old while they were employees at a group home earlier this year. Ceesay was present via Zoom for the hearing in front of Judge Jack Skeen in the 241st District Court. Reed’s hearing for Monday was postponed until November for unknown reasons.

Lead prosecutor Heath Chamness announced that with the defense’s motion, no more plea deal offers would be made for Ceesay.

Chamness also told Skeen that the motion seemed to deal with whether the footage was properly gathered. Head defense attorney Carlo Dangelo agreed with Chamness that a suppression hearing would be held about the video on Tuesday, December 8.

Ceesay was allegedly seen hitting the victim in the head with a shoe, according to a warrant obtained by KETK News. The victim has to be helped to the restroom during the night and Ceesay was seen assaulting him with his shoe to wake him up.

The video shows Ceesay using the side of the sole first and then hits the victim several times in the head. When he woke up, Ceesay struck him two more times with the back of the shoe.

In another arrest warrant, Auston Reed, 23, was captured on video grabbing the alleged victim by the neck, and hit him in the side of the head with an open hand, causing the victim’s head to snap to the side.

The 19-year-old cannot speak, so he was unable to communicate what was happening to him, according to the warrant.

The company said that the victim has been diagnosed with the following diseases and disorders:

Autism

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Fragile X Syndrome

Impulse Control Disorder

ADHD

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Moderate Intellectual Disability

Hypercholesterolemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Speech Impairment

Enuresis

Buddy Smith III, the home manager, confirmed to police that Ceesay was the one on video and that timesheet records show that he was the only one working at the time of the assault.

According to the warrant, Ceesay and Reed initially denied to police in an interview that they were the ones assaulting the victim. After police showed them the video, both confessed that it was in fact themselves.

The community home released this statement after the arrests: