Drug dealer, another arrested involving meth in Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Two were arrested Sunday night in Athens due to dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

Thomas James Conklin, 29, was arrested and charged at a game room for dealing, manufacturing and delivery of meth.

Deputies found meth in a plastic container, a syringe and digital scales in Conklin’s possession.

Another man, 43-year-old Alfredo Cortez was pulled over for a traffic violation at the intersection of Lake Shadows drive and West Main Street in Gun Barrel City.

Cortez was then arrested when deputies found a glass pipe and a plastic baggie containing the drugs.

