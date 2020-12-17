ETX law enforcement joins forces to recover thousands of dollars of stolen property

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas law enforcement officers joined together to recover several thousands of dollars worth of stolen property Dec. 17. The stolen property came from Van Zandt, Wood, Henderson, Kaufman and Smith counties.

Van Zandt County Constable Pat Jordan, Van Zandt County Chief Deputy Bob Keltner and Wood County Constable Kelly Smith coordinated efforts that ultimately led them to arrest several individuals involved in an organized theft ring.

An intelligence meeting on Thursday morning led to a K9 deployment and a felony warrant service. Among the recovered items from the first location were lumber, power tools, tools, air compressors and construction materials.

Law enforcement went to a second location and found additional stolen items, then they went to a third location where they found a stolen four wheeler and a blue and tan paddle boat. Each of the three locations were inside of Wood County.







Photos courtesy of Constable Kelly Smith’s Facebook page.

Constable Kelly Smith asked that anyone missing a paddle boat of that description from the Lake Holbrook area contact him and provide him with the serial number.

“Again, cooperation is our best weapon,” Smith wrote on Facebook. “So many officers and deputies are counting the days until when we can work as one team again, just like this.”