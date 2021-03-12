East Texas man accused of stealing nearly $9,000 worth of jewlery from mall

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana man has been charged with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a store inside a mall earlier this week.

28-year-old Kevin Parker is charged with felony theft and public intoxication. On Sunday, March 7, police say Parker grabbed almost $9,000 worth of jewelry at a store and ran out. The store owner chased Parker but lost sight of him.

Local police officers later found him after he stashed some clothes and part of the jewelry near a dumpster.

They said Parker still had some of the stolen jewelry when they approached him. He was arrested and taken to the Bi-State Jail. He is being held on a $10,144 bond for the two charges.

Police were able to return all the stolen goods to the store owner.