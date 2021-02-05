East Texas man arrested for murder in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Laneville man was taken into custody late Thursday night on murder charges, according to online judicial records for Gregg County.

John Houston Brown, 39, was booked just after 11 p.m. in the Gregg County Jail. It is unclear as of this writing what case this may relate to, but records show that it was for an incident back on Monday, January 11.

Records also indicate that Longview police and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office were not involved in Brown’s arrest, but rather it was an “Out of County agency.”

Brown is a resident of Laneville, a small town in central Rusk County. He has been arrested multiple times in Gregg County over the years.

In 2003, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and served six months probation with 24 hours of community service.

In 2012, Brown was charged with intending to give police false info to which he served 90 days in the county jail. Two years later, he was booked for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon. Brown pleaded guilty and spent three years in jail.

Just this year, Brown was indicted for criminal simulation, which the the Texas Penal Code defines as:

(a) A person commits an offense if, with intent to defraud or harm another:

(1) he makes or alters an object, in whole or in part, so that it appears to have value because of age, antiquity, rarity, source, or authorship that it does not have;

(2) he possesses an object so made or altered, with intent to sell, pass, or otherwise utter it; or

(3) he authenticates or certifies an object so made or altered as genuine or as different from what it is.

(b) An offense under this section is a Class A misdemeanor.

That indictment was handed up back on January 12, just one day after the alleged murder took place.

This is a developing story. Check back with KETK as more information becomes available.