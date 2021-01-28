East Texas man arrested for robbery after being caught by alert neighbor

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is waking up in jail Thursday morning after being caught in an alleged robbery.

Montana Tucker, 35, was charged for breaking into a shed just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Rusk Road near Mabank.

An alert neighbor called police and deputies arrived to find the man kneeling at a fence near the shed. The neighbor had detained him until he arrived.

The suspect said he was taking wire to repair an oven, but said he did not know who owned the shed.

Once he was arrested, deputies found a socket wrench in his pocket, not wiring. Tucker faces up to two years in prison for the break-in.

According to judicial records, he is also facing a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession from last fall.