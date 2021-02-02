East Texas man charged with capital murder after collision kills 2 children

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – A 21-year-old Texarkana, Texas man faces a capital murder charge after a fatal crash in DeKalb that killed two children in January.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed for his arrest in Bowie County, Zachary Salazar was arguing with his girlfriend via Facebook Messenger about his desire for her to move to Texarkana on the evening of the crash on January 13.

According to investigators, the woman told them she and Salazar had been dating for the past two months, she had become pregnant, and that Salazar had felt pressured into the relationship.

The affidavit states that Salazar forwarded a message saying, “if this night gets any f***ing worse than it already is I’m probably gonna end up killing someone, or killing myself. One of the f***ing two.”

According to authorities, the argument escalated into Salazar’s girlfriend blocking him from Facebook Messenger.

Salazar’s girlfriend said he showed up at her door about 45 minutes later, they argued again, and Salazar was told to leave by his girlfriend’s mother, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said that Salazar stated, “F*** it, I’ll go wreck,” and got into the vehicle involved in the fatal collision.

Victims killed in the crash, which happened at 9:56 p.m. on Highway 82 in DeKalb, included Riley Burgess, 7, and James Crowley, 3.

Three other people in the vehicle with the children survived the crash.

Salazar is currently being held in the Bowie County Jail.