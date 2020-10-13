East Texas man charged with possession of ‘date rape’ drug, meth

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas – A man who authorities said was carrying heroin, methamphetamines and what is known as the date rape drug is in jail.

Justin Glenn Adrio, 34, was taken into custody Monday night at a gas station in Gun Barrel City, said information from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies charged Adrio with drug possession. He remained in Henderson County Jail Tuesday morning.

The deputies were at the gas station looking for another person wanted on charges when they encountered Adrio, the news release said.

Adrio has an extensive criminal record that stretches back nearly 15 years, according to online records.

He has been convicted for the following offenses: