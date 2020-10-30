Cherokee County man convicted after shaking and throwing infant daughter

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Friday October 30 an East Texas man was convicted for causing ‘serious’ bodily harm to his infant daughter by shaking and throwing her down in 2019.

According to the report, Justin Fountain allegedly also blew marijuana smoke in his daughter’s face to ‘help her calm down’.

After being found guilty, Fountain justified that he struggled in school and had a low I.Q.

“Everyone has a right to procreate, but with that right comes a powerful duty to love and care for that child. Everyone can be a parent, but, no parent can fail in their duty to care for their child without consequence.” Chris Day, 2nd District Court Judge

The state presented counter-evidence that his daughter still suffers ‘ill’ effects from her injuries after hearing testimonies on the girl’s ongoing struggles from the daughter’s pediatrician and her adoptive parents.

According to the report, Fountain admitted abuse and admitted that he did it because he became upset at the child.

Fountain was convicted and received 50 years.