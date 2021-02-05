LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant man pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder charges Thursday afternoon after he shot a Longview police officer just before Christmas Eve in 2018.
Randy Carl Jeffrey, 34, appeared in the 188th District Court in Gregg County for shooting Officer William Smeltzer several times.
The incident started just after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Marshall Ave. Smeltzer approached Jeffrey after getting a call about a suspicious person.
Jeffrey ran away and shot at Smeltzer several times before the officer could return fire. One of his shots struck Jeffrey and took him into custody.
He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was booked into the Gregg County Jail after being treated. Per standard procedure, the Texas Rangers investigated the incident. They cleared Officer Smeltzer, who was not injured, of any wrongdoing.
Jeffrey was also indicted of drug possession, burglary, and theft of a firearm. The grand jury also unanimously found Smeltzer’s use of force appropriate and warranted.
Officer Smeltzer, along with all of our officers involved in this case, should be commended for apprehending this violent individual and removing him from our city’s streets.”District Attorney Tom Watson from a statement on February 1, 2019
- Four long-shot bets for Super Bowl LV
- ‘It felt good’: Plastic-wrapped hugs let elderly get close during pandemic
- Friday Morning Forecast: Clouds dominate the sky today with cooler temperatures
- East Texas man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder from 2018 police officer shooting
- JOB ALERT: Remedy Intelligent Staffing in Tyler needs executive assistant