East Texas man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder from 2018 police officer shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant man pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder charges Thursday afternoon after he shot a Longview police officer just before Christmas Eve in 2018.

Randy Carl Jeffrey, 34, appeared in the 188th District Court in Gregg County for shooting Officer William Smeltzer several times.

The incident started just after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Marshall Ave. Smeltzer approached Jeffrey after getting a call about a suspicious person.

Jeffrey ran away and shot at Smeltzer several times before the officer could return fire. One of his shots struck Jeffrey and took him into custody.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was booked into the Gregg County Jail after being treated. Per standard procedure, the Texas Rangers investigated the incident. They cleared Officer Smeltzer, who was not injured, of any wrongdoing.

Jeffrey was also indicted of drug possession, burglary, and theft of a firearm. The grand jury also unanimously found Smeltzer’s use of force appropriate and warranted.