TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK/KTAL) — East Texas investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a Texarkana man accused of sexually abusing a minor.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, Porfirio Ruiz, Jr. has a felony warrant for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child.

Anyone with information on where Ruiz, Jr. may be is urged to contact TTPD at (903) 798-3116.