East Texas men indicted on more than one dozen charges for Capitol Hill riot

Photo: In a Department of Justice arrest warrant, Ryan Nichols and Alex Harkrider posted this photo saying in part “We aren’t done yet either!”

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Two East Texas men who were arrested last month for their participation in the Capitol Hill riot have been indicted on more than one dozen federal charges.

Federal documents that were released Tuesday evening accuse Ryan Nichols, a 30-year-old Longview native, and Alex Harkrider, a 32-year-old from Carthage, of several crimes, ranging from civil disorder to assaulting federal officers.

After being detained in Smith and Gregg County in the days after the riot, both were transferred to prisons in the D.C. area to await trial. Their next court hearing has not been set. Here is a list of the official charges:

Civil Disorder (both)

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding (both)

Assaulting…Officers Using A Dangerous Weapon (Nichols)

Theft of Government Property (Harkrider)

Entering a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly Weapon (both)

Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building with a Deadly Weapon (both)

Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds (both)

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building (both)

Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol (Nichols)

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in the Capitol (both)

A 20-page Department of Justice arrest warrant lists out in great detail how the two planned on storming the Capitol for weeks and how they posted several times to social media bragging about the riot.

Two witnesses separately contacted the FBI and agents ran a search of both of their Facebook pages, which included numerous photographs and videos.

In one photo, the two men are standing in front of a shattered window at the Capitol, saying ““We ain’t done yet! We just got started!”

In a video obtained by FBI agents, a man that appears to be Nichols yelling into a bullhorn ““If you have a weapon, you need to get your weapon!” along with “This is the second revolution right here folks! … This is not a peaceful protest.”

The warrant alleges that Nichols and Harkrider were identified in a separate video forcing their way into the Capitol building. The video shows Nichols allegedly grabbed a large, red aerosol can and sprayed it toward Capitol Police officers.

In another Facebook post, Nichols tagged Harkrider saying they were “feeling pissed off” at the United States Capitol. He wrote: “We’re in. 2 people killed already. We need all the patriots of this country to rally the f*** up and fight for our freedom or it’s gone forever.

Nichols also fought back against the baseless conspiracy theory that it was members of Antifa that stormed the Capitol and not President Trump supporters. He wrote that “Sure there may have been some ‘Antifa’ in DC, but there wasn’t enough to “Storm the Capitol” themselves.”

In March of last year, Nichols gained attention when begging for sewing machines and materials to make masks at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appeared on the “Ellen” TV show in 2018, after driving more than 18 hours to North Carolina to help get people to safety. Along the way, he found six dogs locked in cages, trapped by rising floodwaters.

Ellen presented him with a check for $25,000 that would be donated to the Humane Society in his name.