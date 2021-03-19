East Texas newspaper carrier shot Friday morning near ETBU campus

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A woman who was delivering newspapers early Friday morning near the campus of East Texas Baptist University was shot.

The incident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Oak Street, a neighborhood just off-campus.

Several neighbors called 911 and a police officer in the area heard the gunshots. The victim, who was not identified, was seen screaming for help and also called 911.

She told officers that she did not know who shot her or why. The 34-year-old victim was taken to a Longview hospital for surgery.

A “person of interest has been identified and detained,” according to the statement. It did not indicate how or when the person was detained.

There was no indication from investigators that there was any danger to the college campus.

Marshall police said more information would be released as it became available.